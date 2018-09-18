Santa Ynez Water Polo Knocks Off Rio Mesa

Water Polo

Henry Allen scored two goals in the last 38 seconds off the third period and started the fourth period with another goal, allowing the Santa Ynez boys water polo team to pull away from Rio Mesa, 16-9, in a non-league game on Tuesday.

Allen led all scorers with seven goals and Keller Haws had four goals and four steals for the Pirates, who improve to 7-3 on the season.

Rio Mesa cut the deficit to 6-5 and trailed 9-7 in the third before Allen went off.

Clayton Davidson scored two first-period goals, helping Santa Ynez jumped out to a 5-2 lead.

“Our boys came out with a lot of intensity in the first quarter and played well as a team,” coach Jake Kalkowski said. “Communication and a strong team defense were keys to for us.

“This is the first D3 team we have played so it meant a lot to earn the win.”

