Santa Ynez Water Polo Overpowers Santa Maria, 20-6

Water Polo

Santa Ynez erupted for seven goals in the first period and led 12-2 by halftime en route to a 20-6 romp over host Santa Maria in the Los Padres League boys water polo opener on Wednesday.

Henry Allen and Connor Hiatt were perfect in their shooting. Allen scored five goals on five shots, while Hiatt made all four of his shots and added three assists and three steals. Joe Hemming tallied three goals on four attempts and Keller Haws handed out three assists.

The Pirates' defense swamped the Saints, recording 19 steals.

Santa Ynez next plays Cabrillo in a showdown of league powers on Wednesday.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.