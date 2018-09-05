Santa Ynez Water Polo Slips Past Carpinteria

Water Polo

Henry Allen scored five goals and goalies Drake Clark and Tristan Linder combined for 15 saves to lead the Santa Ynez boys water polo team to an 11-9 win over Carpinteria on Wednesday.

Keller Haws had three goals, Clayton Davidson added two and Mateo del Solar and Jace Grieco scored one apiece for the Pirates (2-1).

Clark made 10 saves and Tristan Linder stopped five shots to preserve the win.

Santa Ynez heads to the Corona Tournament on Thursday and opens against Redlands.