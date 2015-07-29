Santa Ynez Watershed to Receive Recharge from Lake Cachuma Releases

Advice

In response to the continued drought affecting the Santa Ynez Watershed and the rest of California, the Santa Ynez River Water Conservation District and the Santa Barbara County Water Agency would like the public to be aware that water will soon be released into the Santa Ynez River from Lake Cachuma’s Bradbury Dam.

The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation will release water from Bradbury Dam starting at 8 a.m. on Aug. 3, 2015.

The release is being made at the request of the Santa Ynez River Water Conservation District to provide water to recharge the groundwater basins along the Santa Ynez River downstream of the Dam. These groundwater basins provide an essential source of water for the cities, towns and farming interests along the Santa Ynez River.

Initially released at about 150 cubic feet per second (300 acre feet per day), the water will move downstream to provide recharge as far down as the Lompoc Narrows. It will be confined to the “low-flow” channel of the river. At this time, up to 8,000 acre-feet is expected to be released over the course of 2 months.

The flow may impede traffic on low river crossings and caution is advised near moving water at all times.

The release is consistent with State water rights orders as well as agreements among users who store water in Lake Cachuma. Cachuma Reservoir stores water for the South Coast and downstream users in the Santa Ynez and Lompoc Valleys.

Water for the South Coast is released to the Tecolote Tunnel through the Santa Ynez Mountains. Water for areas below the Dam is released into the river for recharging groundwater basins.

The water level in the reservoir is expected to be reduced by about 7 feet as a result of this water rights release. Additional reductions in water levels will occur due to South Coast usage. This release will not impact water deliveries to the South Coast and has been coordinated with the Cachuma Operations and Maintenance Board (COMB).

Although the lake will be lower, the Cachuma County Park will remain in full operation. Boat launch facilities are constructed so that all recreational activities can continue as lake levels change.

For online park reservations go to http://reservations.sbparks.org/.

—Santa Barbara County Public Works Public Information Office