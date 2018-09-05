Santa Ynez Wins Battle of Golfing Pirates With Morro Bay

Golf

Erinn Callaghan and Morgan Blunt each shot 47s to share medalist honors for the Santa Ynez girls golf team in a 254-314 win over Morro Bay in their battle of the Pirates at the Alisal River Course.

With the victory, Santa Ynez captured the Pirate bobblehead trophy.

The other Santa Ynez scorers include Marina Vengel (49), Olivia Cortopassi (50), Bridget Callaghan (61) and Caelyn Linane (64).

Sarah Martinez led Morro Bay with a 56.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.