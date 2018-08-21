Santa Ynez Wins Eight Doubles Sets in 14-4 Win Over Nipomo

Claire Collison swept her three sets at No. 1 singles and Santa Ynez went unbeaten at No. 1 and 2 doubles in 14-4 season-opening girls tennis win over Nipomo on Tuesday.
Collison won her sets 6-3, 6-1, 6-1. The No. 1 doubles team of Lauren Thorburn-Emmy Withrow swept looked strong in posting 6-0, 6-0 wins, and the pair of Ella Quinney and Lexi Hemming won a set 6-1. At No. 2, the team of Alana Hinkins and Sophia Curti swept 6-1, 6-1, 6-0. The Pirate doubles teams won 8 of 9 sets.
Isabella Curti and Ella Christianson won two sets, 6-1, 6-1.
— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.