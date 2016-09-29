Santa Ynez Wins Los Padres League Tournament By Two Strokes

Golf

The Santa Ynez girls golf team eeked out a victory in the Los Padres League Tournament Thursday afternoon at the La Purisma Golf Course.

Gracie Church and Alex Sczudlo led the way with a 51 and 53 for the Pirates, respectively. Eva Hennessee chipped in a solid 54.

Santa Ynez was the only team with at least four golfers in the fifties.

Nipomo's Brooke Cuzick took home medalist honors with a 47 but was the only member of her team to shoot below a 60.

"I'm very excited and proud of the girls success this season," said Santa Ynez coach Ashley Coelho.

Santa Ynez shot 280 as a team and Cabrillo shot 282 on the day.

