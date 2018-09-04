Santa Ynez Woman Suffers Major Injuries When Large Oak Topples Onto Her and Son

A woman suffered major injuries when a large oak tree fell on her and her son while they were walking on their Santa Ynez Valley property, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Firefighters and other emergency personnel responded at about 5:20 p.m. Monday to the 7500 block of Happy Canyon Road, said fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni.

Both the mother, believed to be in her mid-40s, and her son were pinned underneath the oak tree, although the son was able to free himself, Zaniboni said.

Extensive extrication by a Fire Department hand crew using chain saws and other equipment was needed to free the woman.

She was airlifted by a county helicopter to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, while the son, who sustained minor injuries, was taken by AMR ambulance, Zaniboni said.

Their names and details on their conditions were not available.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.