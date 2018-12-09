Santa Ynez Wrestler Richard Sandoval Places 2nd at Clovis West Shootout

Wrestling

Richard Sandoval of Santa Ynez took second place in the 120-pound weight class at the Clovis West Shootout wrestling tournament on Saturday.

Sandoval went 5-1 in the tournament, losing only to Maximo Renteria in the final, 3-0.

He pinned Alex Calderon of Redwood in the quarterfinals and won by injury default against Eli Lara of host Clovis West in the semifinals.

