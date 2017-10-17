Santa Ynez’s Gracie Church Advances to CIF

After shooting a combined 110, Santa Ynez's Gracie Church finished in third at the Los Padres League Individual Girls Golf Tournament at La Purisma Golf Course. It was tough to score low for all players in extremely windy conditions.
Church will advance to CIF play, along with Lompoc's Kendall Martin and Cabrillo's Ashlyn Wiswall and Britney McCune.
Pirates Madison Johnson and Erinn Callaghan were named to first team all-league, along with Church. Callaghan shot a 44 to take front-nine medalist honors.
