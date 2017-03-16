Santa Ynez’s Shannon Connolly is CIF Division 7 Water Polo Player of Year

Water Polo

Freshman Shannon Connolly made an immediate impact on the Santa Ynez High girls water polo team.

Connolly, the team’s leader in goals and steals, led the Pirates to their first CIF-Southern Section championship in the sport. The CIF honored her as the Player of the Year in Division 7.

Santa Ynez won a dramatic 8-6 overtime game over Diamond Bar in the Division 7 final at the Woollett Aquatics Center Irvine.

John Connolly, Shannon’s father, was recognized as the Coach of the Year.

Sophomore Annie Ackert was selected to the All-CIF Division 7 first team.

