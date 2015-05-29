SantaMaria Fave 5s for This Weekend

Friday, May 29

Santa Maria Elks Rodeo

The Santa Maria PRCA sanctioned rodeo performances are held at the Santa Maria Elks Unocal Event Center, just off Santa Maria Way in Santa Maria.

Each rodeo performance is loaded with edge of your seat entertainment! Friday: 5 p.m. gates open for 7 p.m. performance; Saturday: 4 p.m. gates open for 6 p.m. performance; Sunday: noon gates open for 2 p.m. performance. Tickets: 888.695.0888 / www.elksrec.com.

Wine Down Friday at Cottonwood Canyon Winery

Every last Friday of the month from 5 to 8 p.m. featuring live band performances in our outdoor grass amphitheater, food vendors, and wine for sale by the glass and bottle (no outside food/alcohol allowed). Blankets and chairs are welcome. Admission is free! 3940 Dominion Road, Santa Maria. 805.937.8463.

Saturday, May 30

Elks Rodeo Parade

9 a.m. to noon

This beloved Elks Rodeo event will follow a route from South Broadway to Enos Drive featuring over 200 entries: Marching bands, majorettes, floats, equestrians, clowns and more! Streets will be closed from Mill Street to Enos during this parade.

Costa de Oro WineMaker Dinner

Join us at the Point San Luis Lighthouse Winemaker Dinner with Chef Rick’s Ultimately Fine Foods! Tour the lighthouse, a historical landmark and learn the history of this important Central Coast monument. Guests will enjoy hors d’oeuvres and a four-course meal with current and library CDO wines! $125/person. RSVP: 805.922.1468.

Sunday, May 31

The Clark Center Presents: The Addams Family

487 Fair Oaks Ave., Arroyo Grande

The Arroyo Grande High School Theatre Company presents a twist on The Addams Family with a musical comedy: Clark Center in Arroyo Grande. Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 2 p.m. or 7 p.m. Tickets at the door: $12 for students and $17 for adults. 805.489.9444.

For more events information: SantaMariaVisitor.com.