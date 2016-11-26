Santa Maria Community Development Director Set to Fold Long Career as Planner

Larry Appel says his highlights include development of the Santa Maria Town Center movie theater, a substantial greenhouse complex and downtown revitalization

A sweeping greenhouse project, a long-awaited theater and a tweaked plan to revive Santa Maria’s downtown core are some key projects Larry Appel has put his fingerprints on over the past several years.

Appel, who turns 63 soon, will retire in early December after seven years leading the Santa Maria Community Development Department,

But his influence in local projects actually extends back decades since he previously worked for the Santa Barbara County Planning and Development Department, where he handled the Casmalia Resources Hazardous Waste Landfill, among other projects.

Like other Santa Marians, Appel had heard talk about a new theater proposed for the Santa Maria Town Center. In his role with the city, he was able to help ensure that the project got completed at the mall.

“I’m really happy with the theater project finally happening,” said Appel, a Santa Maria resident since 1983 who recalls years of talks about the mall theater project with no action.

When a financial crunch nearly derailed the project, Appel said he worked with the developer to tweak the design to allow removal of some architectural features so the theater could be completed.

“That was a real accomplishment,” Appel said of the 14-screen theater that opened in 2013 at 100 Town Center E.

Another project he enjoyed involved greenhouse-grower Windset Farms at 1650 Black Road. The project on the western edge of the city will have 7.1 million square feet of greenhouses when the fourth phase is completed. Another 4 million square feet is under consideration.

“It will, at that point, be the largest vegetable greenhouse in America,” Appel said. “I’m really proud of the way that thing came together.”

During his time with the city, Appel also oversaw revisions of the Downtown Specific Plan, a blueprint for reviving the heart of Santa Maria’s business district, which struggled as indoor malls fell out of favor.

Admittedly a fan of old downtowns like San Luis Obispo, Appel said Santa Maria officials took a different route based on the era.

“Indoor malls were really popular and they thought that was the best thing for the city,” he said, adding that as a resident he would have voted against demolishing downtown buildings to make room for the mall.

“There’s so much more you can do with downtown and revitalize it when you have the original buildings,” he said. “But as a planner, I had to deal with what I had here, so we have to find ways of revitalizing both sides of the street and recognize people’s criticism of what was done in the past.”

The Downtown Specific Plan initially called for bringing businesses to town, but changes adopted last year now call for attracting people to downtown, with the idea that businesses will follow. Downtown Fridays, a farmers market and street fair in the Santa Maria Town Center West parking lot, debuted in April as a first step to getting people to the area.

“I think that worked out really well with Downtown Fridays very successful in its first year,” Appel said. “We’ve had a number of talks with people about coming to the downtown area so everything has worked along those lines.”

City Manager Rick Haydon said Appel “has served an instrumental role in some very key developments” in the city, noting the greenhouses, the theater and the 113-acre Enos Ranchos development under construction near Highway 101 and Betteravia Road.

“Larry has worked very cooperatively and successfully with architects, contractors and developers over the last several years to ensure quality designs,” he said.

“He’s been a very practical and objective member of my department head team and someone that has had a tendency to fight for his (professional) beliefs or those planning aspects that he feels passionate about — and in the end, it’s the residents and businesses in the community that benefited from his hard work and dedication.”

A Detroit native, Appel grew up in Santa Barbara, graduating from San Marcos High School in 1972.

After attending Santa Barbara City College and UC Davis, he graduated from UC Santa Barbara with a degree in environmental studies.

A stint with a private company eventually led to a job with Santa Barbara County, where one key project he worked on was the Casmalia Resources Hazardous Waste Landfill.

After initial permits were issued in 1972 and 1976, the landfill’s operator sought add-ons, with one request landing on Appel’s desk.

“I find out through research that they had actually expanded their land area without talking to the county,” he said. “They got permits from the feds but they never came and talked to us.”

Appel said the site plan had whiteout covering some areas, prompting him to hold the document against a window to see what was underneath.

“It was kind of like All the President’s Men, I had one of those moments ...,” he said, adding the discovery was reported to the Board of Supervisors, which ordered staff to prepare a new environmental assessment released in 1985.

“The conclusion of it was they were operating outside the bounds of their permit,” Appel said.

For instance, permitted to have up to 60 trucks a day, the facility actually saw between 80 and 130 trucks daily.

“We found they were not operating properly,” Appel said. “They ultimately agreed to close the site short of having a revocation of the CUP (conditional-use permit) and then Superfund pretty much took over at that point.”

In between the Central Coast gigs, Appel moved to El Dorado County to become the planning manager in late 2006. A chance to advance his career and the fact that he and his wife, Philis, loved vacationing in the area prompted the move.

The couple thought they would retire there, but a poor economy led to a layoff in 2009.

Appel interviewed for agencies at both ends of the state, but the Santa Maria job opened up, leading the couple back to the city where they still owned a house.

“We said it was kind of neat because we knew the furniture was going to fit,” he said. “That’s worked out well for us. ... It was nice being able to come back to town.”

The Appels’ children — a son and daughter plus grandchildren — live in Santa Maria so they plan to remain in the community.

Appel doesn’t plan to slow down in retirement, intending to ride his bicycle, take motorcycle trips, hone his musical skills, focus on photography and go on medical mission trips to Haiti, where he has twice had the opportunity to work.

“It was just a wonderful experience,” he said. “Getting to lead people to the Lord and then also getting to do that trip and help out medically, too, just was wonderful.”

As he wraps up his planning career, Appel says he’s grateful he had the chance to lead the Santa Maria department.

“This has really been the best job ever,” he said.

