Posted on July 11, 2016 | 3:40 p.m.

Santiago Gonzales Jr., 1928-2016

Born Sept. 18, 1928, in Fabens, Texas, Santiago Gonzales Jr. began his journey to reunite with his mother Teodora Avila; father, Santiago J Gonzales Sr. (U.S. Army private, World War I); and sister Chelo July 1, 2016.

He leaves behind his brother, Roberto; two sisters Sofia and Romelia; daughter, Yolanda De Luna Gonzales; son, Tomas Aaron Gonzales; and grandchildren, Kyle, Megan and Seph.

Santiago enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1950 and served until he was honorably discharged in 1956. Among his decorations included the Army Occ Medal (Japan), the combat Infantry Badge, the United Nations Medal and the Korean Service Medal, including the bronze Service Star. He was extremely proud of his military record.

He enjoyed fishing, watching boxing, playing pool, barbecuing with friends and helping others. He especially looked forward to visiting family in Texas.

He will be deeply missed. 

A rosary service honoring Santiago will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 13, 2016, at Our Lady of Guadalupe, 227 N. Nopal St. in Santa Barbara.

A funeral mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 14, also at Our Lady of Guadalupe, followed by the graveside service at Calvary Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services.

 

