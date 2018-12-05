Pixel Tracker

Posted on December 5, 2018 | 11:10 a.m.

Santiago Perez Jr. of Santa Barbara, 1983-2018

The Rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 6, at Our Lady of Sorrows Church, 21 E. Sola St. in Santa Barbara, for Santiago Perez Jr.

Santiago was born Sept. 25, 1983, and died Monday, Dec. 3, 2018.

The Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday at Our Lady of Sorrows Church, followed by burial at Calvary Cemetery, 199 N. Hope Ave. in Santa Barbara.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to support Santiago's family. Click here to donate.

Contributions also can be made to the Santiago Perez Jr. Memorial Account at any Community West Bank branch.

 

