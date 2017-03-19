Santillan Named Service Manager at American Riviera Bank Goleta

American Riviera Bank has named Sasha Santillan as service manager of its Goleta branch, said Joanne Funari, executive vice oresident and COO of the community bank.

In her new position, Santillan will be responsible for managing the day-to-day operations of the branch ensuring accuracy and efficiency, and upholding customer service standards.

“Sasha’s position also entails community involvement and partnering with our in-house banking relationship managers to explore and develop the numerous opportunities for business partnership and growth in Goleta,” said Funari.

Santillan began her banking career at Rabobank, N.A. in 2005. Before joining American Riviera Bank, she worked at Heritage Oaks Bank as a customer service manager.

She earned her bachelor’s degree in religious studies from UCSB, holds a mortgage license, and is a registered Notary Public. Her nonprofit involvement includes the American Cancer Society Relay for Life, Anacapa School fundraiser, and Goleta Lemon Festival.

Santillan may be reached at 770-1302 or [email protected]

— Jennifer Goddard Combs for American Riviera Bank.