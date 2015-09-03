Santos G. Escobar of Santa Barbara, 1927-2015

Posted on September 3, 2015 | 11:30 a.m.

Source: Jennifer Escobar

A native Santa Barbaran, Santos G. Escobar, 87, passed away on Aug. 30, 2015, peacefully and surrounded by his family.

He was born on Sept. 11, 1927, to Santos and Juanita Escobar.

Santos attended Harding Elementary and La Cumbre Junior High, graduating from Santa Barbara High School in 1946.

He earned six varsity letters playing football, basketball and baseball. He received several accolades for his athletic abilities but, he was most proud of being named Most Valuable Basketball Player at the Beverly Hills Basketball Tournament.

He also played on the famous Candy Kids baseball team, which was the top team in the state during his era.

Santos served in the military and fought for our country in World War II and the Korean War. He was Sergeant II at the age of 19, and was a member of the Army’s 1st Radio Squadron Mobile-Special Services Division.

He also played professional baseball on the Army squad. After serving his country, he came back to his hometown, Santa Barbara.

Santos was hired by Mr. Clarence Shutte to work for Santa Barbara City Schools. He was the athletic trainer at Santa Barbara High School for 40 years and bled green and gold. He loved his job to the fullest, caring for countless athletes.

Not only taking care of their injuries, he made sure each athlete was fitted with the best equipment that he could get his hands on. Santos was a part of many championship teams and cross-town rival games.

In 1981, he was named to the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table Hall of Fame for all his contributions.

Santos was very active in his community as a member of the Native Sons of Santa Barbara; he was named Native Son of the Year in 1998. He was a member of Mended Hearts and the American Legion.

He would volunteer with his honorary brothers, Leonard Ramirez and Donny Yee, at the Santa Barbara Boys Club for the Goleta Valley Boys Club Drum and Bugle Corp. line.

Santos is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Mary Escobar. He is survived by his four children, Joseph Escobar (Mimi), Mary Escobar-Duprey (John), Mona Escobar-Ornelas (Carlos) and Santos Escobar (Jennifer); his grandchildren, Seth Escobar (Darlene), Michal Escobar, Natasha Ornelas-Gonzales (Henry), Isaiah Ornelas, John and Kristina Duprey, Matthew and Taylor Rose Escobar; and his great-grandsons, Benjamin and Dominic, as well as many nephews and nieces who all were his favorites.

He leaves his sister, Alice Herrera, and his honorary brothers, Rudy Castillo, Eugene (Gene) Snyder, and Peter Irvine (VTA).

He loved his family with all his heart.

He was preceded in death by brothers Jesus, Emilio, Fernando, Raymond, honorary brothers Joe de la Torre and Jesse Romero. and sisters Mary, Irene, Trinidad, Josephina, Aurora, and Theresa.

Santos enjoyed swimming, badminton and tennis. He was a jack of all trades around the house. He was an avid gardener, loved attending the annual USC-UCLA football game, deep sea fishing in San Felipe, Mexico, and Las Vegas trips with his honorary brothers.

They knew how to live life to the fullest. Santos could always be seen walking the Waterfront, Shoreline Park, Alice Keck Park Memorial Garden or hiking the Santa Barbara front country rrails during his retirement years.

He took great pride in watching all his grandchildren play sports; attending their dance recitals and musicals.

Our thanks to Hospice of Santa Barbara, Inc., Dr. Michael Bordofsky, Laura, Elisa, Mara and Reggie, Tina of Right at Home and caregivers Amanda and Elena. Also, Drs. Richard Ponce, Joseph Aragon, Dr. Zmolek, Martin Bean, PA and DASH (Doctors Assist Seniors at Home).

And a special thank you to their faithful neighbors who are considered family — the Matas, Guajardos, Fildeys, Juarezes, Cassos, and Almanza-Chavezes.

The Rosary will be at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4, 2015, at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 21 E. Sola St. in Santa Barbara.

The Funeral Mass is at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, 2015, also at Our Lady of Sorrows.

Burial immediately following at Calvary Catholic Cemetery at 199 N. Hope Avenue, Santa Barbara.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Visiting Nurses and Hospice of Santa Barbara, the Heart Association or Foundation for Santa Barbara High School-Peabody Stadium Renovation.