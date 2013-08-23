Saturday, June 2 , 2018, 1:42 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Dehydrated Hiker Rescued Out of Seven Falls Area

Man is airlifted by helicopter and taken to Cottage Hospital for treatment

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | updated logo 3:37 p.m. | August 23, 2013 | 1:24 p.m.

Santa Barbara County firefighters and sheriff's Search & Rescue crews responded Friday afternoon to a dehydrated hiker in the Seven Falls area of Los Padres National Forest, spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said. 

The call came in at 12:45 p.m., and one Air Support Unit helicopter was dispatched to the scene, along with the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The male hiker was taking the Tunnel Trail and made it to the Seven Falls area when he became dehydrated, Capt. David Sadecki said.

The man found a shady spot and called 9-1-1 for assistance.

The helicopter and Search & Rescue team had difficulty locating the victim, according to radio traffic, but eventually found him and lowered a firefighter paramedic down from the helicopter via hoist. 

The victim was treated at the scene, hoisted up into the helicopter and taken to the Santa Barbara Airport, Sadecki said. From there, he was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital by American Medical Response ambulance. 

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

hiker
A Santa Barbara County Search & Rescue crew airlifts a dehydrated hiker out the Seven Falls area of Los Padres National Forest on Friday afternoon. (Santa Barbara County Fire Department photo)

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 