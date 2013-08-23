Dehydrated Hiker Rescued Out of Seven Falls Area

Man is airlifted by helicopter and taken to Cottage Hospital for treatment

Santa Barbara County firefighters and sheriff's Search & Rescue crews responded Friday afternoon to a dehydrated hiker in the Seven Falls area of Los Padres National Forest, spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said.

The call came in at 12:45 p.m., and one Air Support Unit helicopter was dispatched to the scene, along with the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The male hiker was taking the Tunnel Trail and made it to the Seven Falls area when he became dehydrated, Capt. David Sadecki said.

The man found a shady spot and called 9-1-1 for assistance.

The helicopter and Search & Rescue team had difficulty locating the victim, according to radio traffic, but eventually found him and lowered a firefighter paramedic down from the helicopter via hoist.

The victim was treated at the scene, hoisted up into the helicopter and taken to the Santa Barbara Airport, Sadecki said. From there, he was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital by American Medical Response ambulance.

