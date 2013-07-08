Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 6:49 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

Business

Sara Caputo Elected to SABER Board of Directors

By Jennifer Goddard for SABER | July 8, 2013 | 9:22 a.m.

Caputo
Sara Caputo

Sara Caputo has been elected to the Board of Directors of SABER (Santa Barbara Executive Roundtable).

As part of the eight-person board, she is responsible for guiding SABER in its mission of enhancing the professional lives and skills of local business leaders.

Caputo is a nationally recognized productivity expert and the principal of Radiant Organizing. In addition to being a public speaker, she pens a blog and authors a column for the Santa Barbara News-Press Business Section.

Her fellow members are board president Eldon Edwards, a business consultant and SABER co-founder; board secretary Annette Jorgensen, vice president and Small Business Administration business development officer at Business First Bank; board treasurer Michael O’Kelley, partner with Palius + O’Kelley CPAs; Jennifer Goddard Combs, president of The Goddard Company Public Relations; Gary Kravetz, director at large and CEO of NCC business consulting, chairman of SCORE, director of Central Coast Tech Angels and SABER co-founder; Trish Miller, license owner of Spherion Staffing Services; and Steven Woodward, executive vice president at Riviera Insurance Services.

SABER is well known for its opportunities to make contacts and network at its monthly breakfast meeting held the second Thursday of the month. The meetings always include an educational presentation from an industry expert or panel of experts.

Click here for more information.

— Jennifer Goddard is a publicist representing SABER (Santa Barbara Executive Roundtable).

