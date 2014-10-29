Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 7:19 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

Singer Sara Evans Brings Country Charm to Chumash Casino Resort

By Gary Lambert, Noozhawk Contributor | @NoozhawkNews | October 29, 2014 | 3:12 p.m.

Gotta say this: Sara Evans is easy on the eyes — long, dark hair, Natalie Wood eyes and a smile that puts nuclear fusion to shame. In case you missed her, last Thursday night's show at the Chumash Casino Resort rocked with Generation Xers and their "I love, Sara!" screams. No wonder Miss Evans bolted on the stage with enough energy and charm to light up the whole Chumash reservation — and then some!

The opening song, "Born to Fly," rock-and-rolled to the pleasure of testosterone-dominated souls (including me) and their cheering dates. No jealous women here — not when you hear Evans speak.

She's a down-home country girl who grew up on a farm in Missouri. Good values and a love of God dominate her sweet words. Her belief, "if you dream it and chase it then you shell have it," landed her three platinum albums and a plethora of No. 1 hits, including "Suds in the Bucket" (one of my favorites).

Singing since she was 4 years old in a band with her brothers, Evans' "dream and chase" became reality in 1997. Awards from Billboard and the Academy of Country Music Association followed.

Her latest album, released in March and titled Slow Me Down, peaked at No. 2 on the Top Country Albums chart and No. 10 on the Billboard. Could it be that such a true, clear, angelic voice with a face to match leads to such accolades? Yep! Just ask People magazine. It voted her one of the "50 Most Beautiful People."

Finally, in all fairness, I think she needs to practice what she preaches. How can she have an album titled Slow Me Down when she has written three books (with co-author Rachael Hauck), been on Dancing with the Stars and is currently touring? Oh, and you can catch Evans on Nashville at 10 p.m. Wednesday.

— Gary Lambert is a Noozhawk contributor. The opinions expressed are his own.

