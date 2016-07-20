Sara Frances Macias of Carpinteria, 1925-2016

Posted on July 20, 2016 | 1:34 p.m.

Source: Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services

One of God’s perfect little angels, Sara Frances Macias, was called home Saturday, July 16, 2016. She spent her final days surrounded by her loving family.

Sara was born in Miami, Ariz., on Oct. 10, 1925, and moved to Santa Barbara as a young girl. She attended Lincoln Elementary School and Santa Barbara Junior High, and she graduated from Santa Barbara High School.

Beloved wife of Ed Macias, who preceded her in death, Sara survived by her son, Edward (Debbie); daughters, Dorinda (Oscar) and Pamela; grandchildren Nicole (Jesse), Bryan and Matthew (Sara); great-grandchildren Brooklyn Elizabeth, Nora Ann, Matteo Edward (due in October) and baby Johnson (due in December).

Sara is also survived by her sister, Mary Cano; sisters-in-law, Eloise Gomez and Erlinda Gomez; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family.

Sara met Ed while working at the Carpinteria Packing House. Ed always said it was love at first sight.

They were engaged before he left for the war in Korea, and they married upon his return Dec. 5, 1953.

Through the years, Sara and Ed exemplified what it meant to be husband and wife and taught their children and grandchildren the importance of family.

Sara has been a longtime Carpinteria resident and loved volunteering at countless Carpinteria events.

She was active in many community organizations, including ABWA, Soroptimist International, Girls Inc., Carpinteria Boys & Girls Club, Meals on Wheels, the City of Carpinteria Volunteer Host Program and, most importantly, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church.

Sara even volunteered at the St. Joseph Carnival on the night she was admitted to the hospital.

For over 50 years, she spent countless hours working, planning and organizing the carnival.

Sara also loved being involved in the school life of Edward and Dorinda while they were attending St. Joseph’s Catholic School and Bishop Diego High School.

All of Sara’s volunteer activities demonstrated her love of people, her love of being involved, her love of helping others and her desire to give back.

Sara was recognized for her outstanding commitment to the community of Carpinteria by being honored as the Carpinterian of the Year in 1980.

Sara’s love of flowers was demonstrated by her more than 20 years working at Vons in the floral department after her retirement as owner of Ed’s of Carpinteria Men’s Store.

She will be greatly missed every Thursday morning be her Reynaldo’s “coffee girls,” Anne Gilligan, Sue Labadie and Carol Lemmerman.

Sara carried on the morning coffee tradition started by her husband, Ed, and his pals.

She was always so, so happy when her family was in town and could join her and the girls for coffee.

Sara will be truly missed by the lives of every person she touched, and her commitment to family and friends will remain close to those she leaves behind.

Sara’s unwavering belief in God allowed her to enter heaven knowing she was treasured, blessed and loved.

The family wishes to direct a very, very special thank you to the nurses, technicians and doctors of Cottage Hospital’s MICU Department, who so tenderly cared for Sara.

In the eyes of her family, they are all an honor to their profession.

A rosary honoring Sara’s live will be held at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 21, and her funeral mass will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, July 22, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 1532 Linden Ave.

Interment will be held at Carpinteria Cemetery immediately following the mass.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Sara’s honor to St. Joseph’s Church.

Arrangements entrusted to Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services, 805.895.8409.