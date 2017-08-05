Sara Miller McCune Chair World Business Academy Event

Sara Miller McCune, founder and executive chair of SAGE Publishing, will serve as honorary committee chair for the World Business Academy’s Awards Gala and Dinner Sunday, Sept. 17.



The World Business Academy will honor global leader, author and scientist Deepak Chopra as well as Marianne Partridge, editor-in-chief of the Santa Barbara Independent, at the event.

Chopra is a fellow of the World Business Academy and a world-renowned speaker and author working to help create a global shift in consciousness in order to heal the planet.

McCune was one of three honorees at last year’s gala, receiving the Business Award, David Crosby received the Community Award and Jean Michele Cousteau received the Environmental Award.

The gala benefits projects of the World Business Academy, a Santa Barbara-based think-tank and action incubator dedicated to working with the business community to advance environmental and social justice.

In addition to leading SAGE Publishing (with subsidiary companies and sales offices in Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., London, India, East Asia, Melbourne and Latin America), McCune is involved in the company’s expansion and development.

She is co-founder and president of the McCune Foundation, based in Ventura.

In 2007, McCune founded the Santa Barbara-based Miller-McCune Center for Research, Media and Public Policy, which launched the award-winning print and online magazine Pacific Standard.

In 2017, the magazine and the center’s mission were transferred to The Social Justice Foundation, a nonprofit organization supported by SAGE Publishing.

McCune also serves as a board member of the Center for Advanced Study in the Behavioral Sciences at Stanford University and is a member of the Board of Directors and the Visiting Committee of the Social Science Research Council.

McCune is a graduate of Queens College of the City University of New York.



The Gala’s VIP reception begins at 5:30 p.m. at the El Encanto Hotel in Santa Barbara, with dinner and an awards ceremony following at 6:30 p.m.

For tickets or information, email [email protected] or call 892-4600. For more information about the World Business Academy and its projects, visit http://worldbusiness.org.



— Jennifer Goddard for Sara Miller McCune.