Sara Ovadia Wins SoCal PGA Match Play Championship

Sara Ovadia, the golf pro at the Alisal River Course in Solvang, played with nerves of steel and beat top-seeded Alison Curdt of Simi Valley's Wood Ranch 1-up to capture the Southern California PGA Women's Match Play Championship at The Crosby at Rancho Santa Fe on Wednesday.

Ovadia birdied the 19th hole to win the title against Curdt, a PGA Master Professional.

The former Dos Pueblos star also needed extra holes to win her quarterfinal match against third-seeded Bari Brandwynne of Los Angeles Country Club on Tuesday. Ovadia prevailed on the 20th hole. She had an easier time in the semifinals later that day, rolling past No. 10 seed Susan Roll of Carlsbad, 7 & 6.

Ovadia led Dos Pueblos to CIF-Southern Section titles in 2002 and 2003. She attended Columbia University and won the Ivy League individual title in 2007. This past fall she was inducted into Columbia's Athletic Hall of Fame.

Ovadia, the first assistant PGA professional at the River Course, is also an assistant coach for the Santa Ynez High girls golf team.

