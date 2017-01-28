Sara Snyder’s 4 Goals Lead UCSB Women’s Water Polo Past Wagner

Water Polo

TEMPE, Ariz. - Playing in its first game away from home this season, No. 8 UCSB (5-2) used a late 4-0 run to defeat No. 21 Wagner (0-1) by a final score of 11-10 on day one of the ASU Tournament in Arizona.

Sarah Snyder continued her dazzling form to start the season, scoring a game-high four goals for the second time in seven games. The freshman also tallied two assists, one steal, and drew two ejections. With a team-leading 15 goals already this year, Snyder remains the only Gaucho to score in all seven of UCSB's games.

Senior Taylor Shore was the only other Gaucho with multiple scores on the day, adding two of her own to go along with two assists and three steals. UCSB is now 5-0 this year when its captain scores two or more goals.

Sarah Kreiser, Kate Pipkin, Natalie Selin, Sophie Trabucco and Abbey Grosse all had one goal apiece to round out the Gauchos' scoring.