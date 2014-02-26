Friday, April 13 , 2018, 3:26 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

Sara Spataro Named Executive Director of Santa Barbara Police Activities League

By Sgt. Riley Harwood for the Santa Barbara Police Activities League | February 26, 2014 | 9:23 a.m.

Sara Spataro
Sara Spataro

The Santa Barbara Police Activities League has selected Sara Spataro to be its new executive director, who will lead PAL’s growth, development and outreach to teens ages 11 to 18.

Most recently, Spataro was the regional director at Special Olympics Southern California-Santa Barbara Area for six years. Prior to that, she held management positions with the YMCA for 20 years on both the East and West coasts.

The PAL Board of Directors, led by board chairman John Van Donge, is pleased to welcome Spataro.

“We believe she will lead PAL into a new phase of outreach to youth, expanding programs, community relationships and continuing many important alliances with the Police Department and youth task forces throughout the city,” he said.

PAL’s Teen Center at 1235 Chapala St. offers youth a safe and educational place to go after school, Teen Leadership Training, summer camping experiences and mentoring that makes a difference. Officers Kent Wojciechoski, Adrian Gutierrez, Jon Reyes and others mentor youth after school and through special activities.

The 11th Annual PAL “Putting Kids First” Event will take place on Friday, April 25 at the Santa Barbara Carriage Museum, raising funds to support Teen Leadership Training and conferences, Cops and Kids Camp held every June, and the Teen Center. Tickets are now available.

To attend PAL’s “Putting Kids First” Event or to sponsor a table, please contact Spataro at 805.962.5560 or [email protected], or click here.

— Sgt. Riley Harwood represents the Santa Barbara Police Activities League.

 
