Sarah Barbieux Joins Board of New Beginnings Counseling Center

New Beginnings Counseling Center is pleased to welcome Sarah Barbieux to its Board of Directors.

Barbieux is an audit manager at Santa Barbara accounting firm Damitz, Brooks, Nightingale, Turner & Morrisset, where she specializes in nonprofit accounting and tax compliance.

Barbieux received a bachelor of arts degree in liberal studies from Sonoma State University.

Barbieux has lived in the Santa Barbara area for the past 19 years and has two teenage children. She is an avid gardener and loves to read.

New Beginnings Counseling Center is dedicated to the most vulnerable members of our community, offering profoundly needed counseling, shelter, and support services. Available at very low cost, the first class community clinic and outreach programs ensure that resources and services are accessible to those who need them most.

