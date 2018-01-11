Monday, June 25 , 2018, 8:13 am | Overcast 62º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
College Basketball

Sarah Bates Leads UCSB Women Past Northridge for 5th Straight Win

By Matt McClenathen, UCSB Sports Information | January 11, 2018 | 9:55 p.m.

NORTHRIDGE – Sarah Bates drained a career-high five three-pointers and finished with a team-high 23 points to lead the UC Santa Barbara women's basketball team past Cal State Northridge, 74-73, on Thursday night at the Matadome.

With the win, UCSB (6-9, 3-0 Big West) has now won five straight games and begins conference play 3-0, its best start since the 2008-09 season when the Gauchos opened Big West action 8-0. The Matadors drop their first conference game and fall to 8-8, 1-1.   

In what was a seesaw affair all night, no team led by more than four points until CSUN took a six-point lead on a Tessa Boagni layup midway through the third quarter. Continuing the theme of the night, the Gauchos responded immediately with a 9-0 run, highlighted by a Sarah Porter three and a Natalia Bruening tip-in, to take a three-point lead, 48-45.

CSUN began to pull away once more, and took a five-point lead, 56-51, but a three-pointer from Sarah Batesand a Bruening jumper just before the buzzer, tied the game at 56-56 going into the final period.

In the fourth, UCSB started the frame on an 8-0 run behind three-pointers from Bates and Tal Sahar.

The Matadors continued to hang around until Drew Edelman made a key basket with just over a minute to play to put UCSB ahead by at least two possessions, 71-65. CSUN made it interesting with a late three, but Edelman knocked down a clutch free-throw to put the game away.  

Bates led the Gauchos with 23 points on 6-of-11 from the field and 5-for-7 from downtown to go along with five assists and five rebounds. Porter responded from a scoreless game against Cal Poly and totaled 18 points with four three-pointers. Edelman also notched double-figures with 11 and Chaya Durr grabbed a game-high nine rebounds.

CSUN was led by 25 points from Boagni and 21 points from Channon Fluker.

UCSB continues Big West road action this Saturday, Jan. 13 against UC Irvine at 7:00 p.m.

With southbound Highway 101 closed at Milpas Street because of flooding from Tuesday's flash flood and mudslides in Montecito,  and the Gauchos reached Northridge traveling to Santa Maria and taking Highway 166 East to Interstate 5 South.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 