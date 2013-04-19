Sarah Cathryn (Cline) Loewen of Santa Barbara, 1922-2013

Posted on April 19, 2013 | 6:34 p.m.

Source: Loewen Family

Sarah Cathryn (Cline) Loewen died Tuesday, April 9, 2013, at her home in Santa Barbara, California. She was 90 years old and had lived in Santa Barbara for 50 years.

The youngest of five siblings, Cathryn was born September 26, 1922, to Estella and Joseph “Art” Cline on a farm outside of Hennessey, Oklahoma. She was a 1940 graduate of Hennessey High School, serving as president of her class and football queen. She married her husband, Bob Loewen, the same year.

Cathryn and Bob lived in both Oklahoma and Alameda, California. They owned and operated Loewen’s Cafeteria in Enid, Oklahoma, from 1955 to 1963. They then relocated to Santa Barbara, where Bob became a successful Realtor and Cathryn went to work at Copper Coffee Pot and later JCPenney.

She was preceded in death by her husband, who died at age 63 in 1981; a son, James Robert; and four siblings: Loren Cline, Fern Nelson, Cleo Calderhead and James Cline.

She is survived by her three other children: John Arthur (Mona) of Waukomis, Oklahoma, Sue Loewen Delaney (Don) of Santa Ynez, California, and Jan Elizabeth Early (Bob) of Santa Barbara; grandchildren Ron Loewen (Kitty) of Knoxville, Tennessee, Bob Loewen (Dawn) of Austin, Texas, Jennifer Loewen Cavill (Tom) of Milford, Ohio, and Sean Delaney (fiancé Kristen) of Santa Barbara; and great-grandchildren Annie and Jessie Loewen, Lucy and Will Loewen, and Loewen, Camden and Ayden Cavill.

Cathryn was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother who will be remembered for her sweet disposition. The family would like to express special thanks to the nursing staff of Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital 4 Central and all the staff of Serenity House of Santa Barbara for their care and support.

Donations to Serenity House would be deeply appreciated.

A memorial and burial service will be held in Hennessey, Oklahoma, on June 8, 2013. Arrangements are under direction of Cordry-Gritz Funeral Home of Hennessey.