Sarah Fourett’s 37 Leads Righetti Girls Golf Over Santa Ynez

Righetti's Sarah Fouratt, a CIF Individual Finalist last year shot a 1-over par 37 at the River Course at the Alisal to lead the Warriors over Santa Ynez, 245-269, in a non-league golf match.
Grace Church shot a 48 to lead Santa Ynez (0-2-1).
The Pirates host San Marcos on Wednesday at the River Course.
Righetti:
Sarah Fouratt 37 (Medalist)
Claire Alford 41
Alissa Escobido 57
Claudia Smith 55
Dominique Garcia 57
Cambria Flaa 55
Team score: 245
Santa Ynez:
Gracie Church 48
Jordan Hartley 57
Erinn Callaghan 58
Madison Johnson 56
Olivia Cortopassi 50
Bridget Callaghan 60
Team Score: 269