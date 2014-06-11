Sarah Goldmuntz of Santa Barbara Named to Hamilton College Dean’s List

Sarah Goldmuntz, daughter of Leesa Wilson-Goldmuntz and David Goldmuntz of Santa Barbara, has been named to the Dean's List at Hamilton College for the 2014 spring semester.
To be named to the Dean's List, a student must have carried throughout the semester a course load of four or more graded credits with an average of 3.5 or above.
Goldmuntz, a May graduate, majored in world politics at Hamilton.
Hamilton, a liberal arts college with an emphasis on individualized instruction and independent research, is a national leader in teaching effective writing and persuasive speaking. Additional information about the college can be found by clicking here.
— Holly Foster represents Hamilton College.