Sarah Goldmuntz of Santa Barbara Named to Hamilton College Dean’s List

Sarah Goldmuntz, daughter of Leesa Wilson-Goldmuntz and David Goldmuntz of Santa Barbara, has been named to the Dean's List at Hamilton College for the 2013 fall semester.

To be named to the Dean's List, a student must have carried throughout the semester a course load of four or more graded credits with an average of 3.5 or above.

Goldmuntz, a senior majoring in world politics, is a graduate of Laguna Blanca School.

Hamilton, a liberal arts college with an emphasis on individualized instruction and independent research, is a national leader in teaching effective writing and persuasive speaking. Click here for more information.

— Holly Foster represents Hamilton College.