Sarah House Lights Up the Night in Celebration of 25th Anniversary

Gala hosts Rob Pearson and Linda Lorenzen-Hughes are honored for their dedication to the Santa Barbara nonprofit organization

Sarah House's “Light Up the Night” Gala celebrated its 25th anniversary on a beautiful Saturday evening at the downtown Santa Barbara Carrillo Recreation Center.

Sarah House provides a home for compassionate end-of-life care. This year’s event hosts — Rob Pearson, executive director of the City of Santa Barbara Housing Authority, and Linda Lorenzen-Hughes, board member and daughter of Sarah House founder Sarah Shoresman — were honored for their decades of work for the nonprofit organization.

Pearson was instrumental in securing the current Sarah House home on Modoc Road, which has been providing care and companionship, warm beds and nourishing food, 24 hours a day, seven days a week for the past 25 years.

In 1991, community leaders Shoresman and Alice Heath took a stand for men and women who were struggling at the end of their lives. Sarah House Santa Barbara opened its doors as the first hospice home in Santa Barbara, serving men and women with HIV, and then later, exclusively serving those at end-of-life.

At the time, Sarah House was at the forefront of a new movement: ensuring that all people, regardless of income or status, have access to compassionate care at the end of their lives. Social Model Hospice Homes have sprouted up throughout the United States since then, and Sarah House has become a model that is respected and has been replicated nationwide.

The annual event was supported by the board of directors, including president Cathie Walker, vice president/secretary Jean Lange Davis, vice president/special events Hallie Anderson, treasurer Tom Stone and board members Patricia Bevier, Michele Britton, Melinda Carey, Serena Carroll, Tino DeGuevara, Mark Hamilton, Al Hughes, Chris Kane, Miyoko Kudo, Laurie Leis, Linda Lorenzen Hughes and Sherry Zolfaghari.

Leis and Anderson led the event committee made up of Virginia Felcher, Sally Hamilton, Chris Kane, Sey Kinsell, Jean Lange Davis, Marisa Paquini, Claire Stancer and Ann Whittaker.

A Sarah House client described her experience at Sarah House. “Mary,” the daughter of “Oscar,” reflected on her first visit to Sarah House:

“When we walked in, I was surprised at how bright and beautiful it was. It really is a home, with a big, comfortable sofa and fireplace. While my ailing dad was cared for, so was I. The staff really are angels, so kind and compassionate. Everyone who walks through the doors is welcomed and treated with love.

"Care for the resident extends to the family and loved ones of the resident. Families are comforted as they see their loved one being cared for so tenderly, and I was given respite to enjoy spending time with my dad.”

Sponsors included Linda Lorenzen Hughes, George and Laurie Leis, the Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara, Vasanti and Joel Fithian, Montecito Bank & Trust, Linda Yawitz, Tom and Nancy Crawford, Assisted Home Health and Hospice, Union Bank, Jean Lange and Dave Davis, Lynne and David Cianculli, David Agenbroad and Michael Schumann, Irene Marsi, Dodie Little, Georgia Noble, Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care, Shirley Sparks and Mae Moos, Kenny and Elizabeth Slaught, Michelle Britton, Lori Lewis, Cathie Walker, Hammock, Arnold, Smith & Co., Tom Rollerson, Jean Schuyler, Cleo Fisher, American Riviera Bank, Tony Alina and Christiane Schlumberger, Myoko Kudo, Dr. Steven Zelko, Patty Tisch, Sotheby's International Realty Foundation, San Ysidro Pharmacy, Tom Ridge, Boone Graphics, Tom Stone Randy and Anne Howard, Insurance Professionals of Santa Barbara, Bourke Wealth Management, Tawny and Charles Crail, Paloma Espino, Palliative Care Consultants, and Marisa Pasquini and Jack Rief.

“I am happy to reported that the Light Up the Night event raised over $140,000," Sarah House Executive Director Marisa Pasquini told Noozhawk. "I am just so grateful for all of the guests and sponsors that came out to make it such a great celebration. And we thank Linda and Rob for all their commitment for over 25 years that has created such positive outcomes for the residents of Sarah House who are in need of our home and care.

"We serve 80 people a year in our eight-bedroom house, which is staffed 24/7 with a house manager and a wonderful group of full- and part-time caregivers. For the past 25 years, we have been supported by a generous philanthropic community, and we look forward to another 25 years.”

Click here for more information, or call 805.682.1515 or email [email protected].

— Noozhawk contributing writer Rochelle Rose can be reached at [email protected]. This article includes reportinf