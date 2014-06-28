Sarah McLachlan Has Her Shine On at Santa Barbara Bowl

[Click here for a related Noozhawk photo gallery.]

Sarah McLachlan graced the stage at the Santa Barbara Bowl last week on her Shine On tour. Bringing an air of tranquil, blissful music that could melt mountains, and with her beautiful voice that drew you in to her world, McLachlan made her fans forget any troubles they might have had before the concert started.

A Canadian musician, singer and songwriter known for her emotional ballads and mezzo-soppano vocal range, McLachlan has created sales that have sold more than 40 million albums worldwide.

On May 6, she released her first album of original music in more than four years, titled Shine On. On Wednesday, her tour arrived at the Santa Barbara Bowl.

McLachlan owned the hearts and minds of her audience, while singing many of her old and new hits, such as “Do What You Have To Do,” “Witness,” “Adia” and “I Love You.”

— Gary Lambert is a Noozhawk contributor. The opinions expressed are his own.