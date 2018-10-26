Sarah Parson Powers SBCC Water Polo With 7 Goals

Water Polo

Sarah Parson scored a career-high seven goals and Meagan Mckillican tied her career best with four goals on Friday, leading No. 2 SBCC to an 18-7 women's water polo win over No. 9 West Valley.

SBCC improved to 22-2 with the win in the opening round of the Vaqueros' Halloween Tournament at Santa Barbara High. It was the Vaqueros' second victory over West Valley (17-6) this season.

The Vaqueros are 6-1 at home this season and 25-1 at home in their five-year history.

Kemi Dijkstra added a goal and four steals for SBCC, which outscored the Vikings 10-2 in the middle two quarters.

Parson scored with one second left in the third quarter to cap a 6-0 Vaquero surge. She notched her seventh goal on an assist from Emma Fraser 21 seconds into the final period to make it 14-4.

Fraser became the Vaqueros’ all-time goal leader in last week’s 8-4 win over Sierra. She has 175 goals in 51 games, surpassing Kendra Carr’s total of 168 goals in 2015-16.

Nicole Poulos made nine saves in three quarters to boost her record to 15-2.

The Vaqueros will play four games in one day for the first time ever on Saturday in their Halloween Tournament at SBHS. They’ll take on L.A. Valley at 8:45 a.m., Saddleback at 10 a.m., L.A. Pierce at 12:20 p.m. and UCSB’s club team at 3:50 p.m.

