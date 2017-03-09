Friday, June 1 , 2018, 11:17 am | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 
Sarah Porter’s Red-Hot Shooting Leads UCSB in Big West Quarterfinals

By Michael Jorgenson, UCSB Sports Information | March 9, 2017 | 7:14 a.m.

LONG BEACH – A record-breaking performance from Sarah Porter powered UCSB to its first Big West Tournament quarterfinal win in four years on Wednesday night, as the redshirt sophomore knocked down 9-11 three-pointers and scored a career-high 31 points to give the Gauchos an 81-71 win over No. 5 seed UC Riverside.

The nine threes were the most ever in both the Big West Tournament and in UCSB single-game history, breaking Erin Alexander's (8 at USC, 12/19/96) program record.

"It just means that my hard work in the offseason has paid off, just getting extra shots up in the gym. It feels good," Porter said of her record-breaking night. "I'm just ready for whatever [the defense] gives me, and they gave me a lot of open shots. I just took it as a normal game."

​The Gauchos advance to Friday's semifinals against No. 1 seed UC Davis (23-6, 14-2).

Porter wasn't the only Gaucho to have a career-performance, as redshirt junior Drew Edelman tied a pair of personal-highs with 22 points and 14 rebounds on an 11-17 (.647) shooting night. She recorded her fourth double-double in her last six outings, improving her team-leading mark to eight for the season. She has now shot over 57 percent from the field in seven straight games.

"They were collapsing and doubling a little bit more, but my teammates were really looking for me," Edelman said. "When they weren't doubling, we took advantage of it inside, and when they did, we would find Sarah, so it was a really good combination."

Nerves didn't seem to be a factor for either team out of the gates, as both teams shot above 50 percent for most of the opening quarter. However, no one was hotter than Porter, who connected with a three on the first possession of the game. She would end the first period with 20 points on a perfect 6-6 mark from deep.

Porter's triple at the 6:46 mark started a 15-0 run as the Gauchos (15-15, 10-7) took the largest lead of the half, 23-10, with 1:30 to go in the first. The rest of the opening half saw the Highlanders (16-15, 9-8) chip away at the lead, as they went 9-14 (.643) in the second quarter to cut the lead to 42-37 at halftime.

UC Riverside had just seven players suited up for the game, not including leading scorer senior Réjane Vérin, who entered Wednesday night having missed Riverside's previous five outings. However, sophomore Malou Thiebaut De Kergret and junior Michelle Curry would step up to fill the scoring void, going a combined 8-8 from the field for 20 points in the second quarter to help cut into UCSB's lead.

"It had to feel like shootaround for them in the first half," head coach Bonnie Henrickson said. "They were getting uncontested shots. But we began to switch more and that helped us. We answered the run, which you have to do."

A pair of free throws from Curry brought Riverside within a point at 56-55 with 3:00 to go in the third quarter.

At that point, with starting point guard Onome Jemerigbe in foul trouble, redshirt junior point guard Drea Toler began to put her stamp on the game. After going 1-7 from the field in the first half, Toler connected on five of her next eight attempts to help keep Riverside at bay. Her layup with nine seconds to go in the third pushed UCSB's lead back up to 67-59.

The fatigue factor began to take a toll on the Highlanders, especially after Kergret's fifth foul with 1:11 to go in the third took their lineup down to six players. UCSB would continue to wear Riverside down heading into the fourth, before Porter's record-breaking ninth triple at the 5:18 mark capped a 21-8 Gaucho run, giving them their largest lead of the game at 77-63.

