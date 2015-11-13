Local Businesswomen Sasha Ablitt and Trudi Carey Host Coat Drive With One Warm Coat

Advice

Two local businesswomen have made it their business to make sure that no one in Santa Barbara is without a warm coat this winter. Sasha Ablitt, owner of Ablitt’s Fine Cleaners & Launderers, and Trudi Carey, president of The Carey Group in Santa Barbara, have teamed up with the national nonprofit One Warm Coat to have a coat drive.

The drive continues through Dec. 5, 2015, and community members are invited to donate a warm coat they no longer use.

The drop-off point is Ablitt’s Fine Cleaners, located at 14 W. Gutierrez Street in downtown Santa Barbara. Hours are Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“Ablitt’s will clean the coats, if necessary, and distribute them to those in need. If anyone knows of an organization in need of warm coats and blankets in Santa Barbara, please let us know,” Ablitt said. “It’s a great way for people to clean out their closets and do good at the same time.”

Based in San Francisco, One Warm Coat began with a Thanksgiving weekend coat drive in 1992. Today, the organization supports over 3,000 coat drives each year and has helped administrate more 20,000 coat drives total.

For more information on the coat drive, including organizations that would like to request warm coats and blankets, call Ablitt’s Fine Cleaners at 805.963.6677.

For more information on the One Warm Coat project, visit www.onewarmcoat.org.

— Charlotte Cheek is a publicist representing Sasha Ablitt and Trudi Carey's One Warm Coat-supported coat drive.