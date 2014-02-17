Thursday, April 5 , 2018, 1:54 pm | A Few Clouds 60º

 
 
 
 

Sasha Ablitt: Coming Clean About Which Laundry Detergents Work Best

By Sasha Ablitt | February 17, 2014 | 11:41 a.m.

Do you choose your detergent based mainly on the packaging? Many people do, which is why companies like P&G spend millions of dollars on product packaging.

This short article will make you 99 percent more informed than the average consumer, get you better results with your laundry and save you money!

» Dawn dishwashing soap — It’s not just for dishes. It is the best degreaser I have seen anywhere. It is amazing stuff. I wish they didn’t dye it, but other than that it is awesome! Oil stains (which includes butter, salad oil, oil based makeup, dirt from the ground that contains petro products, etc.), can be notoriously difficult to get out using just water and detergent.

To use Dawn in your home laundry, mix less than ¼ cup Dawn with 1 cup water and add to your machine’s soap dish. The warmer the water, the more suds you will get, so you may have to experiment with the right amount for your machine.

» Fabreez — I wonder if there is any odor that Sunshine and Fabreez can’t eliminate. This is a corn-based product I consider a natural product because it is composed of a special kind of sugar molecule. I prefer odorless Fabreez, but I read that this P&G product was considered a failure until they began adding the Lysol like odor to Fabreez. You can decide which one you prefer.

» Oxyclean — A professional would never use chlorine bleach on clothes! It is a caustic substance that may be useful for killing bacteria, but it does not belong in any laundry room. Oxyclean is oxygen bleach, which is what professionals use. Used properly, it keeps your colors from looking dingy.

Add it to your machine (in the separate container, never directly on your clothes). It is also great for whites, soak them a separate sink or bucket in hot water for 30 minutes (I do not recommend the one to two hours that the oxyclean label recommends). I have found that Oxyclean works as well, and in some cases, better than many of the oxygen bleaches professional laundries use!

Sasha Ablitt is the owner of Ablitt’s Fine Cleaners in Santa Barbara. Ablitt’s is as one of America's Best Cleaners and has been selected for the past 20 years as Santa Barbara's Best Dry Cleaner. Ablitt can be reached at [email protected], or visit her blog by clicking here.

 
