Sasha Holmes, Charlie Potter Combine on No-Hitter in Dos Pueblos LL 12U All-Stars’ Opener

Youth Sports

The 12-under All Stars of Dos Pueblos Little League opened the District 63 Tournament with 13-0 no-hit victory over Ojai Valley on Saturday at the Goleta Valley South Complex.

Pitchers Sasha Holmes and Charlie Potter combined on the no-hitter in the four-inning game that was called by the Mercy Rule. The pitchers combined for seven strikeouts.

At the plate, Tomas Gil belted a two-run home run for Dos Pueblos, while Shane Grant, Jacob Molina, Alexander Hajda, Esteban Villanueva, Ian Gilmore, Justin Stock, Seth Tedeschi and Sasha Holmes all stroked base hits. Villanueva had a two-run single in the first inning to get DPLL off to a 4-0 lead. Grant hit a two-run double during a five-run second inning.

The Dos Pueblos 12U team is managed by Santiago Perez, with assistant coaches Josh Molina and Matt Stock.



Dos Pueblos next plays against Goleta Valley South in a winner's bracket game on Wednesday.



