SAT Testing Canceled After Goleta Power Outage

Even though Southern California Edison reportedly assured school officials a planned maintenance power outage wouldn’t affect Dos Pueblos High School, hundreds of students taking the SAT Test were left in the dark Saturday, and will have to retake the exam another time.

“Apparently our business office confirmed with Edison yesterday afternoon that the outage was not going to impact Dos Pueblos, that it was going to affect other customers but the school would not be affected,” Santa Barbara Unified School District spokeswoman Barbara Keyani said.

Edison spokesman Paul Griffo said the school was noticed of the planned outage on May 27.

“I don’t know why we would send a notice to the school district saying it would impact the school and then tell the customer it wouldn’t,” he said.

Keyani said she had heard the outage, reported at 9:05 a.m., was unintentional but related to the work Edison was doing in the neighborhood, but Griffo said it was part of the planned maintenance work.

About 200 students were taking the test at the time, and apparently started shortly before the outage, according to the district.

The school has been working with a testing firm throughout the morning, once it was apparent there was a problem, and a retest for the SAT has already been scheduled for June 20, Keyani said.

According to Edison, the maintenance outage started at 8:24 a.m. Saturday, and was expected to last until 6 p.m. while crews upgrade equipment. Only three customers are affected, according to the company's Outage Map.

Parent Sharon Murphy told Noozhawk she heard that students in the cafeteria could still see, but those in the classrooms couldn’t, so the test was stopped.

“For those kids who were hoping to be all done and able to finally relax when school lets out on the 10th, they are going to have this hanging over their heads until the 20th, and families that have travel plans will have to rearrange their schedules,” she said.

Some students were several hours into the test when the outage hit, she said.

“When I went to pick up my son this morning, the campus was scattered with the most discouraged looking group of kids you’ve ever seen,” Murphy said.

