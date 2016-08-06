Wednesday, April 18 , 2018, 2:23 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

Local News

As September Rocket Launch Dates Near, Satellites Begin Arriving at Vandenberg Air Force Base

WorldView-4, first pair of Iridium NEXT satellites trucked to launch site while excitement builds for flurry of blastoffs

A Lockheed Martin-built WorldView-4 satellite is prepared for shipping to Vandenberg Air Force Base, where it will be launched in September aboard an Atlas V rocket. Click to view larger
A Lockheed Martin-built WorldView-4 satellite is prepared for shipping to Vandenberg Air Force Base, where it will be launched in September aboard an Atlas V rocket. (Lockheed Martin photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | August 6, 2016 | 9:00 p.m.

This year’s lull in launches from Vandenberg Air Force Base is nearing an end.

Satellite manufacturers have announced the shipment of spacecraft to the Central Coast as the base gets back into the blastoff business.

The approximately six-month interruption was the result of work involving equipment used to monitor just-launched rockets and missiles, which the base commander said would lead to a compressed but busy year.

In late July, the Lockheed Martin-built WorldView-4 satellite traveled 250 miles to the base from Sunnyvale in a special container designed to mimic a clean-room environment.

The DigitalGlobe commercial imaging spacecraft is scheduled to take a much-longer trip Sept. 15 when it heads to a place in space 400 miles above Earth aboard a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket.

“WorldView-4 will help us continue to transform the way we see the world, and advance our mission of keeping our planet and its people safe and secure,” said Walter Scott, founder and chief technology officer of Westminster, Colo.-based DigitalGlobe.

Once launched, WorldView-4 will double DigitalGlobe’s coverage and increase the rate at which it grows its 15-year library of time-lapse high-resolution imagery.

The spacecraft will circle the globe every 90 minutes, traveling 17,000 mph and capturing more than 262.550 square miles of the Earth’s surface daily —  the equivalent of the land area of Texas.

On Aug. 2, the first two Iridium NEXT satellites left Orbital ATK’s satellite manufacturing facility in Gilbert, Ariz., arriving safely at Vandenberg after the truck trip.

Officials say the arrival marks a significant milestone toward the first launch of the Iridium NEXT constellation, which is targeted for Sept. 19 on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.

When deployed in space, the WorldView-4 satellite will circle the globe every 90 minutes, traveling 17,000 mph and daily capturing on camera an area the size of the state of Texas. Click to view larger
When deployed in space, the WorldView-4 satellite will circle the globe every 90 minutes, traveling 17,000 mph and daily capturing on camera an area the size of the state of Texas. (Lockheed Martin photo)

Ten Iridium NEXT satellites are set to fly aboard the rocket. As the remaining eight are completed, they will be shipped two at a time to Vandenberg, officials say.

Orbital ATK employees, along with prime contractor Thales Alenia Space, assemble, integrate and test the satellites at the Gilbert manufacturing facility.

A total of 81 satellites are scheduled to roll off the assembly line, with 66 serving as the operational satellites to replace the existing Iridium network, officials said. The remainder will serve as spares, some positioned in space and others waiting on the ground to be called into service.

All Iridium NEXT satellites — which are intended to provide voice and data communications across the globe — are scheduled for launch by late 2017, the company said.

For the Orbital ATK employees, the ramped-up production meant completing more than five satellites per month through an assembly-line system with 18 different work stations.

Each satellite features more than 5,000 assembled individual parts, culminating in 100,000 hours of work by hundreds of engineers, including the Orbital ATK team, company officials say.

The constellation initially was named for iridium, the periodic table’s 77th chemical element, because plans called for the system to use 77 satellites. Revisions later saw the constellation drop to 66 satellites — dysprosium on the periodic table — but the name remained Iridium.

Delta II rockets launched from Vandenberg carried 60 of the satellites — five per blastoff — from May 1997 through February 2002, with most of those missions conducted in the first 18 months, United Launch Alliance said.

In all, some 93 satellites were put into orbit for the constellation’s first generation, with others launching aboard Russian Proton rockets and Chinese LongMarch boosters.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 