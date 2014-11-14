Saturday Barbecue to Benefit Student Clubs at Pioneer Valley High School

An old-fashioned tradition will benefit student clubs at Pioneer Valley High School on Saturday, Nov. 15.

The tradition, a Santa Maria-style barbecue, takes place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the PVHS concession stand. The school has 44 campus clubs with about 1,200 students.

For $7, enjoy a tri-tip sandwich, chips and a drink.

“Come on out! Mr. Guerra and Mr. Ponce will be doing the barbecuing, and they are the best," said Bonnie Zuniga, Student Council dance and entertainment commissioner.

Activity director Lisa Walters believes clubs make the high school experience more engaging.

“Club involvement is one key to keeping students connected to their school and helping them be successful in the future," Walters said. “And clubs depend on fundraising to continue making those connections."

— Kenny Klein is a public information officer for the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District.