Saturday Dance to Benefit Lompoc Theatre Project

By Jack Carmean for the Lompoc Theatre Project | November 29, 2013 | 11:21 a.m.

Come dance off Thanksgiving's pumpkin pie at the Wicked Shamrock this Saturday and boogie to live classic rock from MOJO, plus the best in Old School, funk and hip hop from DJ Richard Garcia.

And it's all for a great cause — restoring the historic Lompoc Theatre.

Starting at 7 p.m. will be 1970s and '80s pop, rock and soul and new wave on vinyl with DJ Bargain Bin. At 9 p.m., dance to live classic rock from local guitar gods MOJO. Check them out at FastMojo.com. At 11 p.m., welcome DJ Richard Garcia, bumping the best in Old School funk, hip hop and more.

So finish your holiday shopping, put the kids to bed and come rock with your friends and neighbors. While you're there, learn about the Lompoc Theatre Project, and how you can help restore the biggest, best concert hall in town.

Donation: $5. The Wicked Shamrock is located at 143 North H St. in Lompoc.

Many local businesses have donated prizes for the evening's raffle, including Southside Coffee Co., Hidden Treasures Antique & Thrift, Steven Palmer Photography and Promenade Cab Co. Among the prizes are a one-hour massage gift certificate and discounted wine tastings.

— Jack Carmean is publicity chairman for the Lompoc Theatre Project.

 

