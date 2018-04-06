Saturday Is Jodi House Night at Fresco Cafe

The event will also feature live music, a raffle and an opportunity to learn more about Jodi House’s services for adults with brain injuries in the Santa Barbara community.

This Saturday, March 21 from 5 to 9 p.m., Fresco Café at 3987 State St., Suite B in Santa Barbara will donate 10 percent of all sales for the evening to the Jodi House Brain Injury Support Center in recognition of Traumatic Brain Injury Awareness Month (which is March).

