Savannah Tait Leads Potent San Marcos Attack in 17-4 Win

Savannah Tait hit two home runs, drove in five runs, scored four runs and went 4 for 4 to power San Marcos to a 17-4 softball win at Santa Maria on Wednesday.

The Royals rapped 17 hits, including five home runs in winning their second game of the season.

Morgan Jensen and Allie Fryklund each hit solo homers and Hailey Fryklund belted a two-run blast.

Freshman Katana Morris went 3 for 3 and drove in two runs, Aliyah Huerta-Leipner went 3-4 and hit two doubles, Jensen and Allie Fryklund each had two hits.

The Royals blew the game open with eight runs in the third inning to take a 13-1 lead.

