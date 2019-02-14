Save The Date: Santa Barbara Wine + Food Festival on June 29

The Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History will again host the region’s premier wine and food event 2-5 p.m. Saturday, June 29. Boasting unparalleled quality and ambiance, the Santa Barbara Wine + Food FestivalTM sells out earlier and earlier every year.

Net proceeds from the festival support the museum’s nature and science education programs for all ages.

On the museum’s 14-acre campus along the banks of Mission Creek, guests will mingle with award-winning winemakers and chefs while enjoying the best of Central Coast food and wines.

New this year, the festival will expand to the recently renovated Museum Backyard and Butterfly Pavilion. The VIP lounge across the creek will be double the size, and all guests will have more room to roam while sampling exquisite wine and food pairings.

Unlike other wine festivals that can be crowded or overrun, the Santa Barbara Wine + Food Festival offers a serene experience where an appreciation for the best is shared by everyone — from the wineries and the food purveyors to the guests themselves.

“This is one of the very best tastings that we attend throughout the year,” said Richard Sanford of Alma Rosa.

“This is the most beautiful tasting, the most beautiful setting that I do anywhere in the country,” said Jim Clendenen of Au Bon Climat.

The 2019 festival features more than 60 premier Central Coast wineries, including:

Alexander & Wayne Winery

Alma Rosa Vineyard and Winery

Andrew Murray Vineyards

Area 5.1

Arthur Earl

Au Bon Climat

Babcock Winery and Vineyards

Barden

Beckmen Vineyards

Bedford Winery and Vineyards

Brander

Brewer-Clifton

Buttonwood Farm Winery & Vineyard

Cambria Estate Wines

Carr Vineyard & Winery

Casa Dumetz

Cebada

Consilience Wines

CORE Wine Company

Cutler's Artisan Spirits

D'Alfonso ~ Curran

De Paola Vineyard

Domaine de la Côte

DV 8

Epihany Cellars

Feliz Noche Cellars

Fess Parker Winery & Vineyard

Fiddlehead Cellars

Flying Goat

Folded Hills Winery

Foxen Vineyard

Gainey Vineyard

Grassini Family Vineyards and Winery

Grimm's Bluff

Hitching Post II

Jaffurs Wine Cellars

Jamie Slone Wines

Kaena Wine Company

Kalyra Winery

Ken Brown Wines

Kenneth Volk Vineyards

Koehler Winery

LaFond Winery & Vineyard

Larner Vineyard and Winery

Longoria

Lucas and Lewellen Vineyards

Lumen

Mail Road

Margerum Wine Company

Melville

Mosby Winery and Vineyard

Municipal Wine Makers/Potek

Qupé

Rancho Sisquoc Winery

Rideau

Riverbench

Sagebrush Annies

Samsara

Sandhi

Savoy Wines

Silver Wines

Storm Wines

Tablas Creek

Tatomer

Tercero Wines

Zaca Mesa

Wine tastings are complemented with sweet and savory delights fromsome 40 of Santa Barbara County’s top eateries and caterers, including:

Barbareño

Benchmark

Black Bow Sweets

Blue Water Grill

Bob's Well Bread

Bottlest Bistro

Brophy Bros.

Ca' Dario

Corazon Cocina

Country Catering

Deux Bakery

Enterprise Fish Company

Farmer Boy

Finch and Fork Restaurant

Gelson's Market - Santa Barbara

Helena Avenue Bakery

Hitching Post

il Fustino

Industrial Eats

Jessica Foster Confections

Les Marchands

Loquita

Michael's Catering

Oat Bakery

Outpost at Goodland Hotel

Pacific Pickle Works

Pico

Renaud's Patisserie & Bistro

Santa Barbara Popcorn Co.

Savoy Cafe and Deli

Scarlett Begonia

Solvang Bakery

S.Y. Kitchen

The Bear and Star

The Lark

Tondi Gelato

Via Maestra 42

Santa Barbara Wine + Food Festival tickets aare $80 for museum members, $105 for non-members. VIP tickets, including access to the VIP Lounge, early entry at 1 p.m., eight exclusive tastings and food pairings with winemakers, and more, are $130 for museum members, $155 for non-members.

Designated drivers are free to enter as long as they accompany a paid guest. Designated drivers can sign up by emailing Sarah at [email protected] and giving the names of their passenger(s).

The event is made possible through the support of the following sponsors: The Berry Man, Town and Country Event Rentals, Frank Schipper Construction Company, HUB International, Inside Wine Santa Barbara, Sunrun, KOPU Sparking Water, Beacon Coffee, and Boxed Water is Better.

For more information and to by tickets, visit sbnature.org/winefestival. For more about the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History, visit sbnature.org.

— Briana Sapp Tivey for Museum of Natural History.