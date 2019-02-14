Pixel Tracker

Save The Date: Santa Barbara Wine + Food Festival on June 29

Event benefits Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History

Guests enjoy wine tasting at 2018 festival. (Courtesy photo)
Guests enjoy wine tasting at 2018 festival. (Courtesy photo)
By Briana Sapp Tivey for Museum of Natural History | February 14, 2019 | 3:03 a.m.

The Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History will again host the region’s premier wine and food event 2-5 p.m. Saturday, June 29. Boasting unparalleled quality and ambiance, the Santa Barbara Wine + Food FestivalTM sells out earlier and earlier every year.

Net proceeds from the festival support the museum’s nature and science education programs for all ages.

On the museum’s 14-acre campus along the banks of Mission Creek, guests will mingle with award-winning winemakers and chefs while enjoying the best of Central Coast food and wines.

New this year, the festival will expand to the recently renovated Museum Backyard and Butterfly Pavilion. The VIP lounge across the creek will be double the size, and all guests will have more room to roam while sampling exquisite wine and food pairings.

Unlike other wine festivals that can be crowded or overrun, the Santa Barbara Wine + Food Festival offers a serene experience where an appreciation for the best is shared by everyone — from the wineries and the food purveyors to the guests themselves.

“This is one of the very best tastings that we attend throughout the year,” said Richard Sanford of Alma Rosa.

“This is the most beautiful tasting, the most beautiful setting that I do anywhere in the country,” said Jim Clendenen of Au Bon Climat.

The 2019 festival features more than 60 premier Central Coast wineries, including:

Alexander & Wayne Winery
Alma Rosa Vineyard and Winery
Andrew Murray Vineyards
Area 5.1
Arthur Earl
Au Bon Climat
Babcock Winery and Vineyards
Barden
Beckmen Vineyards
Bedford Winery and Vineyards
Brander
Brewer-Clifton
Buttonwood Farm Winery & Vineyard
Cambria Estate Wines
Carr Vineyard & Winery
Casa Dumetz
Cebada
Consilience Wines
CORE Wine Company
Cutler's Artisan Spirits
D'Alfonso ~ Curran
De Paola Vineyard
Domaine de la Côte
DV 8
Epihany Cellars
Feliz Noche Cellars
Fess Parker Winery & Vineyard
Fiddlehead Cellars
Flying Goat
Folded Hills Winery
Foxen Vineyard
Gainey Vineyard
Grassini Family Vineyards and Winery
Grimm's Bluff
Hitching Post II
Jaffurs Wine Cellars
Jamie Slone Wines
Kaena Wine Company
Kalyra Winery
Ken Brown Wines
Kenneth Volk Vineyards
Koehler Winery
LaFond Winery & Vineyard
Larner Vineyard and Winery
Longoria
Lucas and Lewellen Vineyards
Lumen
Mail Road
Margerum Wine Company
Melville
Mosby Winery and Vineyard
Municipal Wine Makers/Potek
Qupé
Rancho Sisquoc Winery
Rideau
Riverbench
Sagebrush Annies
Samsara
Sandhi
Savoy Wines
Silver Wines
Storm Wines
Tablas Creek
Tatomer
Tercero Wines
Zaca Mesa

Wine tastings are complemented with sweet and savory delights fromsome 40 of Santa Barbara County’s top eateries and caterers, including:

Barbareño
Benchmark
Black Bow Sweets
Blue Water Grill
Bob's Well Bread
Bottlest Bistro
Brophy Bros.
Ca' Dario
Corazon Cocina
Country Catering
Deux Bakery
Enterprise Fish Company
Farmer Boy
Finch and Fork Restaurant
Gelson's Market - Santa Barbara
Helena Avenue Bakery
Hitching Post
il Fustino
Industrial Eats
Jessica Foster Confections
Les Marchands
Loquita
Michael's Catering
Oat Bakery
Outpost at Goodland Hotel
Pacific Pickle Works
Pico
Renaud's Patisserie & Bistro
Santa Barbara Popcorn Co.
Savoy Cafe and Deli
Scarlett Begonia
Solvang Bakery
S.Y. Kitchen
The Bear and Star
The Lark
Tondi Gelato
Via Maestra 42

Santa Barbara Wine + Food Festival tickets aare $80 for museum members, $105 for non-members. VIP tickets, including access to the VIP Lounge, early entry at 1 p.m., eight exclusive tastings and food pairings with winemakers, and more, are $130 for museum members, $155 for non-members.

Designated drivers are free to enter as long as they accompany a paid guest. Designated drivers can sign up by emailing Sarah at [email protected] and giving the names of their passenger(s).

The event is made possible through the support of the following sponsors: The Berry Man, Town and Country Event Rentals, Frank Schipper Construction Company, HUB International, Inside Wine Santa Barbara, Sunrun, KOPU Sparking Water, Beacon Coffee, and Boxed Water is Better.

For more information and to by tickets, visit sbnature.org/winefestival. For more about the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History, visit sbnature.org.

— Briana Sapp Tivey for Museum of Natural History.

