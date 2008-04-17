Save Water: Take the 20-Gallon Challenge

Water conservation has been a way of life in Santa Barbara County for many years and, as always, it continues to be important. There is a new way residents can help, by clicking here to take on the 20-Gallon Challenge.

If every person saves at least 20 gallons of water a day, it will significantly help the region meet future demands by allowing more water to stay in storage. A few simple changes can make a big difference in water usage. Fixing a leaky toilet will save 30 gallons per day; installing new rotating nozzles on sprinklers will save another 40 gallons a day.

Fifty percent of urban water use in Santa Barbara County is spent on landscape irrigation, so residents should think about maximizing inside and outside water savings.

“I’ve been conserving water for years, but the 20-Gallon Challenge pledge has helped me see that making additional small changes in my use of water can easily increase my water savings by another 22 gallons each day,” said Rebecca Bjork, acting water resources manager for the city of Santa Barbara.

The 20-Gallon Challenge is sponsored by the city of Santa Barbara and the Santa Barbara County Water Agency. Click here to take the 20-Gallon Challenge.

Alison Jordan is the city of Santa Barbara‘s water conservation coordinator.