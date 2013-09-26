Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 6:48 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Saving Green While Going Green with National Plug-In Day

By Candice Tang Nyholt for the Community Environmental Council | September 26, 2013 | 9:02 a.m.

On National Plug-In Day, taking place Sunday, electric vehicle drivers, technology enthusiasts and local residents interested in going green and saving money are invited to attend a local gathering from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Goleta Farmers Market at Camino Real Marketplace.

The event is hosted by the Community Environmental Council and will celebrate the environmental benefits and cost-savings of electric cars and is one of almost 100 similar events across the country.

Eight models of customer-owned electric vehicles will be displayed, highlighting the many options drivers now have to trade burning gasoline for plugging in to clean, domestic electricity. Options range from affordable cars that achieve over 115 mpg equivalent and start under $19,000 (after state and federal incentives) like the Chevy Spark EV and Nissan LEAF, to the high performance, much talked about Tesla Model S (made in California).

Local car dealers will provide test drives for the Chevrolet Volt and Spark EV, the Nissan LEAF, the Ford Focus EV, the C-Max Energi, the Fusion Energi and the Toyota Plug-In Prius.

“Electric vehicles are increasingly affordable alternatives to gas cars,” said Michael Chiacos, energy and transportation manager at the Community Environmental Council. “In recent months, one in 35 cars purchased or leased in California plugs in and this plus the massive shift to renewable electricity is how we will break the bonds of fossil fuels that have held us for over a century.”

Additionally, local solar companies and the EV owners will explain how to “drive on sunshine” by adding solar panels to a home rooftop. One such owner includes Tim Foraker of Los Alamos, a financial professional at Edward Jones. Foraker attended a Solarize workshop put on by the Community Environmental Council and the Santa Ynez Valley Alliance in April, and after learning about the discounted pricing offered through the Solarize Program, he began mapping out his savings in both electrical and gasoline bills.

Here are his calculations:

» Annual savings in PG&E bills — $2,100

» Annual savings in gasoline bills — $2,500

» Total Annual Savings — $4,600

“Our incentive to go solar was purely a financial one," Foraker said. "I calculated that my investment in solar and switching to an EV would pay for itself in less than five years.”

He opted for a three-year lease on an all-electric Ford Fusion, which he helped pay for with the sale of his wife Joy’s Lexus LS 400, which had been costing $2,500 a year in gasoline alone.

Given the warranties and production guarantees of the panels, Foraker sees the decision to go solar as a “risk-free investment — and in this day and age there are no risk-free investments, particularly one with a 20 percent annual return!”

Since going solar, Foraker has been a great advocate for solar power and driving on sunshine, educating his friends and family and referring them to CEC’s Solarize programs. When asked how he feels about “driving on sunshinem” Foraker's inner financial professional shines through. “I am delighted with this investment!”

Treat yourself at CEC’s weekend event in recognition of National Plug-In Day. You can ask questions of Foraker and other local owners about home charging and daily life with an electric car.

CEC joined National Plug-In Day national organizers Plug In America, the Sierra Club and the Electric Auto Association to put on Sunday’s event.

Ride-and-drives and the EV showcase will occur from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Click here to learn more about the event and local electric vehicle efforts. Click here for more information about the Community Environmental Council.

— Candice Tang Nyholt is a publicist representing the Community Environmental Council.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Patricia Griffin
Patricia Griffin
"I am very hands on and feel that each transaction is special and different. My clients goals are foremost in what I do to bring about a successful transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 