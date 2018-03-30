Monday, June 4 , 2018, 4:00 pm | Partly Cloudy 64º

 
 
 
Your Health
Saving Lives is Goal of Genetic Risk Assessment Project

By Jill R. Fonte for Ridley-Tree Cancer Center | March 30, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

While most cancers are not inherited, about 5-10 percent of cancers are hereditary.

Genetic counselors use genetic risk assessment and genetic testing to translate complex genetic information into understandable recommendations for patients, physicians and families.

The Ridley-Tree Cancer Center has launched the Genetic Counseling Cancer Prevention Project to increase awareness about cancer genetics and the importance of genetic screening.

This public information campaign is designed to reach individuals and families in the community who have a particular personal or family history of cancer, including answering yes to any of the following questions:

Have you or any of your relatives been diagnosed with cancer before the age of 50?
Have you or any of your relatives been diagnosed with more than one type of cancer or bilateral cancers (i.e. both breasts)?
Do you or any of your relatives have rare cancers, such as ovarian cancer?
Has the same type of cancer been diagnosed in two or more relatives?
Does your family have a known hereditary cancer syndrome?
Does your family history of cancer cause you to worry about the risk for you or your children?

“We know there are significant numbers of families who are unaware of their genetic predisposition,” said Danielle Sharaga, Genetic Counseling Program manager at Ridley-Tree Cancer Center.

“Our goal is to encourage people with a history of cancer in their families to consider hereditary cancer risk counseling to better understand and manage the risk of developing cancer," Sharaga said.

The program is designed to help alleviate fears and concerns regarding genetic counseling, with the goal of generating earlier diagnosis, appropriate lifestyle choices and medical decisions.

Those actions, it is hoped would result in life-enhancing outcomes for people with a history of certain types of cancer.

“Even though it might be scary to hear that you might be at a higher risk for developing cancer, learning about it ahead of time is important,” said Ayanna Boyce, genetic counselor.

“Gaining the knowledge to make choices about your own healthcare can be very powerful,” she said.

While there is a cost associated with genetic testing, genetic counseling services are provided free of charge to all qualified patients thanks to generous funding from the Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara.

“This program is not only about reaching out to patients with a diagnosis of cancer, but reaching out to our friends and neighbors to help them prevent the occurrence of cancer in their families,” said Dr. Fred Kass, director of medical oncology.

“The hope with genetic counseling is that the individual may uncover something that was there all along and they just didn’t know about it,” said Danielle Sharaga.

The Genetic Counseling Cancer Prevention Project has produced a comprehensive communications campaign including print, TV and online ads and a series of four educational videos:

What is Genetic Counseling?
Genetic Counseling for Breast and Ovarian Cancer
Genetic Counseling for Colon and Endometrial Cancer
Genetic Counseling for Ashkenazi or Eastern European Jewish Ancestry

“We are passionate about spreading this information as far and wide as possible,” said Hannah Andrews, genetic counselor.

“In addition to the public information campaign, we have also collaborated with healthcare providers throughout the community to inform them about genetic counseling guidelines so they can help their patients understand the value of genetic testing and counseling,” she said.

The success of the Genetic Counseling Cancer Prevention Project will be measured based on the increase in inquiries, referrals and appointments, and the number of individuals who receive counseling and/or testing resulting from the communications campaign and collaborations with other medical facilities.

To learn more, visit geneticcounseling.ridleytreecc.org, ask your doctor for a genetic counseling referral, or contact the Ridley-Tree Cancer Center Genetic Counseling department at 879-5653.

The Genetic Counseling Cancer Prevention Project was made possible in part by a Florence and Laurence Spungen Family Foundation grant administered by the Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara.

— Jill R. Fonte for Ridley-Tree Cancer Center.

 

