Saving Stranded Marine Mammals is Goal of Fundraiser

By Ruth Dover for Channel Islands Marine & Wildlife Institute | October 6, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

Channel Islands Marine & Wildlife Institute will hold a fundraiser to save marine mammals that strand in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties,
5:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, at the Carriage and Western Art Museum of Santa Barbara, 129 Castillo St.

Tickets are $75 per person in advance ($85 at the event), a tax-deductible donation to CIMWI.

Food will be provided by local catering companies, restaurants, private chefs and bakers. Wine and beer will come from local winemakers and brewmasters. Tickets include two complimentary drink tickets per person. Live music is by The Rincons playing surf and country western music.

There will be a silent and a live auction. A short program will highlight the work CIMWI does and its volunteers.

Attendees will help support the work CIMWI does to rescue, rehabilitate, and release marine mammals that strand along beaches in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.

Book tickets online at www.CIMWI.org or call 364-0411.

Channel Islands Marine & Wildlife Institute is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to positively impacting conservation through marine mammal rescue, rehabilitation, research, and education to promote ocean and human health.

CIMWI is the only organization authorized to respond to and rehabilitate pinnipeds (seals and sea lions), sea turtles and cetaceans (dolphins, porpoises and whales) for Santa Barbara and Ventura counties — 153 miles of coastline, 106 beaches and four harbors.

— Ruth Dover for Channel Islands Marine & Wildlife Institute.

 
