‘Savor the Season’ With a Kitchen Tour

The inaugural "Savor the Season" kitchens and dining rooms tour will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 3. It is a unique chance to view distinctive kitchens and dining rooms while at the same time supporting the work of another distinctive kitchen, Santa Barbara’s Community Kitchen. Attendees will visit six remarkable kitchens and dining rooms. The styles range from contemporary to Mediterranean, French country, Chateau, Tuscan and Provencal farmhouse. The event includes festive floral and table designs from top Santa Barbara retailers and designers, including Cabana Home, Botanik, Lewis and Clark, S.R. Hogue & Co. and John Daly International. Seasonal savories will be provided by Sojourner Café, Norbert Schulz, D’Angelo’s and other fine purveyors of food. Gifts and book signings will be available from Montecito Country Kitchen and Trattoria Grappolo. The gifted musicians of Innys Emrys will perform at the tour’s savories site. Event committee members are Sue Adams, Denny Bacon, Alicia Bair, Ken Jewesson, Nancy Salvucci, Marcy Simmons, Steve Singleton and Erik Talkin. Savor the Season is a unique opportunity to support our own Community Kitchen. For the last 17 years, the nonprofit Community Kitchen has acted as the kitchen for all of Santa Barbara, now feeding more than 150,000 meals a year to the hungry. It provides free meals and healthy snacks to children in after-school programs, hot meals to the homeless and those battling addictions or mental illness. This work takes place three meals a day, 365 days a year. Tickets for SAVOR THE SEASON are $75 each, and are by reservation only. Call 805.964.8049 for ticket sales. For more information, contact Erik Talkin, Community Kitchen’s executive director, at 805.637.9268 or e-mail [email protected]

Ask

Vote

Investigate

Answer

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >